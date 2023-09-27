Hal Perry Staten Published 8:14 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Mr. Hal Perry Staten, 79, died Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. The funeral was Monday, September 18, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Allen and Rev. Don Gann officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service beginning at 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Burial followed the service in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Staten was born on September 5, 1944, in Grenada, MS to the late Elizabeth Perry and Thomas Jefferson Staten. After graduating from John Rundle High School in Grenada, he continued his studies at Holmes Junior College, before transferring to Mississippi State University where he earned his B.S. in Agriculture. Mr. Staten was then drafted into the U.S. Army, where he bravely served his country in Vietnam. After returning home, he then began his 35+ year career with the USDA where he primarily worked as the Lafayette County Supervisor of the Farmers Home Administration. Throughout his life, Mr. Staten committed a large part of his time to serving veterans through his work as Manager of the Lafayette County Veteran’s Services, helping to coordinate benefits and care to those who served.

Email newsletter signup

As often as he could, he would escape to his farm in Taylor, MS, where time seemed to stand still. He loved working the land and raising his cattle, finding great peace in the nature that surrounded him. In all areas of his life, Mr. Staten was a man of great integrity and strong faith. He was a gentle and humble leader, who’s love for his Lord and Savior came first in life. Second only to that was the love and devotion he had for his family. Mr. Staten was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, setting the finest example for his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Jefferson “Jeff” Staten, Jr.

Mr. Staten is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Ginger Staten of Oxford, MS; son, Marvin Smith and his wife, Jeannie of Oxford, MS; two grandchildren, Staten Smith Carter (Dylan) of Houston, TX and Dawson Grissinger Smith of Atlanta, GA; and one great-granddaughter on the way. Additionally, he is survived by two nieces, Cindy Kinard and Jeffery Staten and two nephews, Dale and Shane Staten, all of Grenada, MS.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mr. Staten’s memory may be made to First Baptist Church of Oxford, 800 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford, Mississippi 38655.