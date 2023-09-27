Lafayette falls to Hartfield, Clarksdale up next Published 9:10 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The Lafayette Commodores head to the bye week looking to improve after losing to Hartfield 35-7 on Friday.

Hartfield came out of the gate hot as they scored 28 points in the first half and forced 3 Commodore interceptions. The Hawks would end up forcing 4 interceptions in the game.

Lafayette’s first score came in the second half when Junior Jarell Wright rushed in for a touchdown. The Commodores would finish with 32 yards of offense in the night.

Hartfield would have 339 yards against the Commodores. Reed Jesiolowski led the way for the Hawks as he had 17 carries for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Commodores will return to action next week, Oct. 6, as they host the Clarksdale Wildcats( 2-3) to open up MHSAA Region 1-5A play. This will be Lafayette’s homecoming game.

At the midway mark of the season, Lafayette has passed for 1014 yards and rushed for 323 yards. The Commodores are led offensively by junior quarterback Nick Thompson. The junior signal caller is 63-118 passing on the season for 1014 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Wright is the leading rusher for the Commodores with 164 yards and a score. Sophomore Lawson Fortner leads the team in rushing touchdowns with 2.

Senior Makyi Reed Jones is the leading receiver with 29 receptions for 550 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Defensively the Commodores are led by Jorian Shaw, Martrell Wilbourn, Emanual Wadlington, Davion Bell, and Adarius Brown who all have more than 20 tackles on the season. Senior Devin Tanner leads the team in interceptions with 3.