MS State Veteran’s Home dedicates dining hall to late Marvin Buford Babb Jr. Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The Mississippi State Veteran’s Home unveiled a dedication to Command Sgt. Major Marvin Buford Babb Jr. on Saturday, naming their dining area in his honor. The tribute recognizes Babb’s 41-year service to the U.S. Army and the Mississippi National Guard.

CSM Babb, who passed away in 2022, was a significant figure in the Mississippi National Guard. He notably served with the Troop E, Second Squadron, 108th Armored Cavalry Regiment, based in Oxford. His involvement was especially crucial during the challenging period of James Meredith’s integration at the University of Mississippi.

In a 2015 interview, Babb reflected on his commitment, stating, “I married my wife, and I married the National Guard in 1953, and I still got them both. I love the guard. I came with the old armory in Oxford, and now they’ve torn it down, so I’m getting worried.”

Email newsletter signup

Saturday’s dedication ceremony featured remarks from several dignitaries, including Brent Avant, the Oxford Veteran’s Home administrator, and Gen. William “Bill” Waller Jr, MG of the U.S. Army. Waller emphasized Babb’s role in the resolution of the 1962 Lyceum crisis without resorting to “bullets.”

The event concluded with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and photograph by Babb’s family, including his wife Lavera and son Andy, outside the dining facility of the Oxford Veteran’s Home.