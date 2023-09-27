OFD upgrading with new pumper truck Published 8:30 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The Oxford Fire Department is acquiring a new fire truck to bolster its emergency response capabilities.

The total cost for the E-ONE Custom Pumper is quoted at $879,643. This figure includes the base price of the custom pumper itself, but added costs are also outlined in the quotation provided by Sunbelt Fire Inc.

Specifically, the department will incur an extra $26,098 for loose equipment and $1,768 for the labor involved in mounting the equipment.

Sunbelt Fire, Inc. estimates that the new truck will arrive within 870 calendar days from the date the order is placed, which adds up to approximately October 2025.