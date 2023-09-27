Paragon Bank moves to new location, new building Published 7:50 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Impressive 6,500 square foot building opened

A new branch of Paragon Bank opened in Oxford Sept. 18. The bank is headquartered in Memphis, and was founded in 2005.

Kin Kenny will be the branch president.

Key hires have made the first days of serving the Oxford market smooth, Kenny said.

“Quentin Brewer joined us a year and a half ago after a career of 16 years with the Cadence Bank, and he has a wealth of experience,” Kenny said. “Holleen Davis joined us after 28 years with Renaissance Banking. Andrea Rutherford is our mortgage consultant, and Holly Webster joined us recently and has five years of banking experience here in Oxford.”

He said the collective years of experience held by his staff at the Oxford branch will lend itself to serving the community more effectively. “We have a wonderful building. But at the end of the day, brick and mortar is brick and mortar. The people make all the difference,” he said.

Paragon Bank has a square footage of around 6,500 feet. Architectural work was completed by Chris Stein.

“We spent a lot of time, myself and Robert Shaw, our CEO based out of our headquarters in Memphis, talking about not only our needs regarding the layout, but also the brand of Paragon. Paragon means excellence, and we have a brand that represents excellence,” Kenny said.

The building features a second-floor patio with an employee lounge, an outdoor segment and a meeting space. The patio section of the top floor may be used by nonprofit groups for meetings, he said.