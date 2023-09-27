Property Transfers Published 8:50 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Property transfers between Sept. 5-8, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette Count Chancery Clerk:

Thomas Steeno to Chrain Properties, LLC, Lot 39 of Shelbi’s Place Subdivision, and Unit 10 of Laurelwood Condominiums.

Sneaky’s, LLC to Christopher and Deborah Sugden, Unit 4 of The 412 Condominiums.

Email newsletter signup

Bobby and Lisa Dallas to Joseph and Jodi Hamilton, Unit 301, Jefferson Place Condominiums.

Matthew and Laura Daniel to KAHLL Properties, LLC, Unit 306, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Margaret Sneed to Allison Sneed, Fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Victor and Ila Calcote to Jason and Mandi Barrett, Unit 3402, Esplanade Condominiums.

James Williamson to Matthew and Katherine Lambert, Unit 311, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Bradford and Krystal Beauchamp to Stanler Investments, LLC, Unit 901, Brighton Village Condominiums.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Donald and Mandi Bonner, Lot 38 of Lamar Subdivision, Phase 4B.

Tina Downing to Lafayette County, MS, Parcel in the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

John F. Parker to Molly and Tyler May, Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Kenneth and Sara Irby to Jacob Muse, A tract of land lying in Sections 13 and 24, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Henry Brown to Troy Barton, A parcel in Section 15, Township 8, Range 5.

Ronnie Austin, et ux. to Katie Williams, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Michael Gary to Henry and Katherine Stubbs, Lot 5 of the Sanders Valley Subdivision.

Scott and Jeanne Dees to Sip A Little Longer, LLC, Unit 1105 of Fleur de Lis Condominiums.

Quattro Holdings, LLC to J. Cal and Caroline Mayo, Lot 3 of Isom Hill Subdivision.

William and Sarah Langley to Princess Hoka Properties, LLC, Lot 89 of Ridgewood Estates Subdivision.

Eddie Martin to Larry D. Johnson, A tract of land located in the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

J.R. and Joan Hall to Antone and Joli Nichols, Part of Lots 63, 67, 71 and 72 of the City of Oxford, in the Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Regional Enterprises, LLC to Audie Booker, A parcel in Section 20, Township 6 South, Range 4 West.

Nicholas Ferrebee to Yu Zhang, Lot 27 of Langston Mile Village Subdivision.

514 Jackson, LLC to Edmondson Properties, LLC, Unit 303 of 514 Jackson Condominiums.

514 Jackson, LLC to Section VII Strategies, LLC and Conrad Land Trust, Unit 305, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Peddler’s Field, LLC to The Ronald and Debbie Lazarov Living Trust, Lot 9 of Splinter Creek Subdivision.

Heather Sneed, as Attorney-in-Fact to The Peggy Sneed Revocable Trust, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Robert Morris as Trustee for the Amy Swords Mask Family Trust to Kozy Oxford Retreat, LLC, Lot 66 of Goose Creek Estates Subdivision.

Phase One Ltd. to Resort Properties, LLC, Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.