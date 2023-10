Chamber welcomes Dermatology Associates of Oxford Published 11:07 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023

The Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce welcomed Dermatology Associates of Oxford with a ribbon cutting recently. Dr. Lyndsay Shipp’s staff requested a blue ribbon instead of the normal red ribbon and the chamber came through.

Shipp was joined by her husband, Dr. James Shipp, and her staff in the ceremony. Numerous friends, clients, board members and ambassadors also attended.