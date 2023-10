Largest attendance ever at the Ole Miss vs LSU game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Published 7:06 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023

1 of 2

Tonight’s attendance topped all recorded attendance records at 66,703. Ole Miss welcome the LSU Tigers in a top 25 matchup. Perfect weather with above 80 degree temperatures has the stands and even more in the Grove packed to see the results of this important matchup in the Magnolia Bowl.