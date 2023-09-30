Ole Miss stuns LSU with a 55-49 win, first time under Lane Kiffin. Published 9:34 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023

Ole Miss (20) topped LSU number 13 in an offensive battle. A record crowd of of over 66,703 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium witnessed an SEC game that will help decide the SEC West title.

Tre Harris caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart with 39 seconds left to lift No. 20 Ole Miss over No. 13 LSU 55-49 on Saturday night in a wild shootout at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Dart threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score as the Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) snapped a five-game losing streak against the Tigers (3-2, 2-1). Quinshon Judkins ran for 177 yards and a touchdown and added a two-point conversion after Harris’ go-ahead score.

Jayden Daniels was sensational for LSU, passing for 414 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 99 yards and another score. Brian Thomas Jr. had eight catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns, while Malik Nabers had eight catches for 102 yards.

The game featured 1,343 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns, as both teams traded big plays and momentum swings throughout. LSU led 42-34 early in the fourth quarter, but Ole Miss scored three touchdowns in the final 10 minutes to pull off the thrilling win.

The Rebels celebrated with their fans, who stormed the field after the final whistle. It was the first time Ole Miss beat LSU since 2015 and the first time under coach Lane Kiffin.