UPDATE: Suspect arrested the assault Friday morning Published 8:42 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

OPD reports an suspect has been arrested in the case in the assault. OPD asked the public for information about an assault that happened near the Square at 1:00 a.m. Friday morning at the corner of South Lamar and Harrison St. The police were searching for the person wearing a red shirt and black hat who struck an individual and fled the scene on foot. There is no official word on the condition of the person who was assaulted.

The police put forward in a statement that they believe this was an isolated incident

If you have any other information call OPD at 662-232-2400