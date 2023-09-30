The Oxford Diaper Bank celebrates its chamber ribbon cutting

The North MS Exchange Center Diaper Bank recently held a ribbon cutting and the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce welcomed them in. Executive Director Denise Strub and her staff were joined by chamber members, ambassadors and friends.

The entity is part of the North MS Exchange Family Center. It’s located at 1558 Skyline Dr., behind Stout Carpet and Flooring. The bank, which began in September 2022, is open each Tuesday from noon-5 p.m. and is a project from the Leadership Lafayette County 2022 class.

Officials of the program said the North MS Exchange Center is honored to be the site of the Oxford Diaper Bank, which serves the families of Oxford and Lafayette County.