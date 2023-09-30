The Oxford Diaper Bank celebrates its chamber ribbon cutting

Published 11:25 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023

By Staff Report

The North MS Exchange Family Center's Oxford Diaper Bank recently celebrated its chamber ribbon cutting.
The North MS Exchange Center Diaper Bank recently held a ribbon cutting and the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce welcomed them in. Executive Director Denise Strub and her staff were joined by chamber members, ambassadors and friends.

The entity is part of the North MS Exchange Family Center. It’s located at 1558 Skyline Dr., behind Stout Carpet and Flooring. The bank, which began in September 2022, is open each Tuesday from noon-5 p.m. and is a project from the Leadership Lafayette County 2022 class. 

Officials of the program said the North MS Exchange Center is honored to be the site of the Oxford Diaper Bank, which serves the families of Oxford and Lafayette County.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Chamber welcomes Dermatology Associates of Oxford

Ole Miss Fans storm the field after upsetting LSU 55-49

Ole Miss stuns LSU with a 55-49 win, first time under Lane Kiffin.

First Half, Ole Miss vs. LSU in photos

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls