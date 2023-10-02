House fire battled on Highway 6 West Published 1:37 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

On Oct. 1, the Lafayette County Fire Department responded to a report of a smoking roof at 615 Highway 6 West. While enroute, a structure fire was confirmed.

Upon arrival, Rescue 10 reported a single-family dwelling, approximately 3,800-square feet in size, with heavy smoke coming from the A/B side of the house. The homeowner confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated.

LCFD Command directed Engine 10 to position a hose line at the aside front door to initiate an offensive operation. Crews successfully extinguished the fire on the first floor before progressing to the second story.

The fire extended into the attic space on the second floor, requiring crews to conduct ceiling pulls to effectively extinguish the fire. Following a thorough confirmation of extinguishment, crews proceeded with overhaul operations.

FD3, DC2, Engine 4, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Battalion 10, Engine 15, Tanker 17 and 17 firefighters responded to the call.

Lafayette County Fire Department has responded to 1,752 calls for service this year so far.