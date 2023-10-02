Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week Published 1:48 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

Rebel signal caller accounted for 439 yards of total offense vs. LSU

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the SEC Monday following the Rebels’ 55-49 win over No. 12 LSU.

Dart shares the honor with Kentucky running back Ray Davis, who totaled 289 yards from scrimmage and a school-record-tying four touchdowns in Kentucky’s 33-14 win over No. 22/23-ranked Florida.

Dart accounted for 439 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in Ole Miss’ thrilling victory over LSU. The Rebel signal caller completed 26-of-39 passes for a season-high 389 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. He also added 50 yards rushing and one score on seven carries.

Down nine points late in the fourth quarter, Dart rushed for a touchdown with 5:06 remaining and then tossed the game-winning score with 39 seconds left. The Kaysville, Utah, native moved up to 11th all-time at Ole Miss in career total offense (5,342).

Ole Miss’ 55 points ranks as the most scored against an AP ranked team in program history. Dart led an Ole Miss offense that tallied a season-high 706 total yards, the sixth-most in Ole Miss history. It was the fourth game under head coach Lane Kiffin with at least 700 yards. The Rebels only had two such games prior to his arrival in 2020.

Ole Miss will play host to Arkansas this Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kick is slated for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.