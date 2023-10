Awareness techniques can ease distress, depression Published 9:17 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Our staff writer, Susan Mah, is also a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist. In honor of Depression Awareness Month, she is sharing her “15 Minutes of Self-Care” video to promote positive coping through mindfulness. Practicing mindfulness on a regular basis relaxes the body and mind and helps reduce stress. It’s good for the soul!