Carol Anita Williamson Bates Beach Published 8:49 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

A memorial service for Carol Anita Williamson Bates Beach, who died September 27, 2023, will be held Friday, October 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Natchez, with Visitation held from 1:00 until the service begins. Officiating will be Rev. Ken Ritter and Rev. Hubert Morris, a long-time family friend. Burial will follow the service at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Carol was born on January 24, 1943, in Camden, Arkansas, the daughter of Freddie and Anita Sanderlin Williamson. She attended Natchez High School where she was a Rebelette and graduated in the Class of ’61.

Carol attended Mississippi State College for Women before marrying Thomas Eugene Bates and moving to Virginia, where he was a professor at Shenandoah University. While there, she received her undergraduate and master’s degrees in education. She taught school in Clarke County, Virginia, and Biloxi, Madison and Oxford in Mississippi. While living in Oxford, she was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and Couples Bridge Club.

After moving back to Natchez, she married Jerry Beach. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Pilgrimage Garden Club, Nathez Newcomers Bridge Club, and Tuesday Bible Study.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Eugene Bates, her parents, and her precious cat, Delilah.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Beach, a daughter Jodi Andrews (Jackie), a stepson, Peirce Beach (Lacey), granddaughters Brooke Wells and Ashley Roberts (Tony), grandsons Raymond Andrews (Julie) and Addison Beach and six great-grandchildren; Anna Claire, Addison, Chloe, Laney, Ana Brooke, and Aralee.

Honorary pallbearers are Will and Jeanette Warren, Hugh Hanna, Sterling Dossett, Cheryl Dossett, Glenda Morris, Sue Hewitt, Katharine Garner, Judy Mize, Sidney Roland, and Lacey Beach.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Episcopal Church and George W. Armstrong Library.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.