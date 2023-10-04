City-wide yard sale set in Water Valley Published 9:29 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

There is a citywide yard sale in Water Valley this weekend from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., though some participants are extending their hours to be open as early as Thursday.

There are 26 houses, two church sales, two flea markets and five businesses on the map of locations.

Last year’s event drew crowds from all over north Mississippi. Several local businesses are getting in on the action by hosting outdoor sales as well as indoor specials. These businesses include Mulberry Lane Resale Shoppe, BackTrack Antiques & Gifts, GG’s Flowers and Gifts, Violet Valley Bookstore and The BTC Grocery.

Email newsletter signup

For a map of the participating locations, or more information, visit the “Water Valley, MS City Wide Yard Sale Day” page on Facebook, or email Katelynn at mulberrylaneresale@gmail.com.