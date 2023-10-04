Dixie National announces entertainment lineup Published 9:21 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson has announced the entertainment lineup for the upcoming 59th annual Dixie National Rodeo, which runs Feb. 9-17, 2024. Tickets went on sale Friday, Sept. 29.

Dixie National Rodeo performances are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. – Jameson Rodgers

Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Tracy Byrd

Sunday Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. – Chris Cagle

Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. – Megan Morone

Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. – Sammy Kershaw

Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. – Corey Kent

Saturday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Parmalee

The Dixie National Rodeo, produced by Harper & Morgan Rodeo, is the largest professional rodeo east of the Mississippi River. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Coliseum Box Office, or online at www.ticketmaster.com and https://www.dixienational.org.

The Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, a six-week event featuring livestock shows, musical performances and rodeo competitions, generates millions of dollars for the local economy each year.

For more information on the 2024 Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit https://www.dixienational.org.