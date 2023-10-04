Dixie National announces entertainment lineup
Published 9:21 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson has announced the entertainment lineup for the upcoming 59th annual Dixie National Rodeo, which runs Feb. 9-17, 2024. Tickets went on sale Friday, Sept. 29.
Dixie National Rodeo performances are as follows:
- Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. – Jameson Rodgers
- Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Tracy Byrd
- Sunday Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. – Chris Cagle
- Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. – Megan Morone
- Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. – Sammy Kershaw
- Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. – Corey Kent
- Saturday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Parmalee
The Dixie National Rodeo, produced by Harper & Morgan Rodeo, is the largest professional rodeo east of the Mississippi River. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Coliseum Box Office, or online at www.ticketmaster.com and https://www.dixienational.org.
The Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, a six-week event featuring livestock shows, musical performances and rodeo competitions, generates millions of dollars for the local economy each year.
For more information on the 2024 Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit https://www.dixienational.org.