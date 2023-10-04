Geneva Faye McCoy Maples Published 9:01 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Mrs. Geneva Faye McCoy Maples, 87, died Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at her home in Oxford, MS. The funeral was held on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Winslett and Bro. Jeremy Wise officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service beginning at 12:30 P.M. Burial follwed the service in Eastover Memorial Cemetery.

Mrs. Maples was born on August 18, 1936, in Tula, MS, to the late Ruby Carl Brummett and William Elbert McCoy. She was a member of Antioch Primitive Baptist Church, where she faithfully worked as the church clerk from 1998 until 2013. Retired from the United States Department of Agriculture but still eager to work, Mrs. Maples joined the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, where she served as secretary and treasurer for 4 years. Through the NARFE, she was also the Alzheimer Chairman for Chapter 1659, for many years beginning in 1999. She was also a well-known staple of Sneed Hardware, working as their bookkeeper until her retirement in 2007. Despite her many commitments, she never tired of being on the go, always down to go anywhere, anytime. Whether traveling far away or just into town to run errands, Mrs. Maples found the joy in each occasion. She stayed active by exercising at The Stone Center. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, but held a special love for her great-grandchildren, realizing just how fortunate she was to watch each of them grow over the years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Maples was preceded in death by her sisters, Wilma Parker and Bettye Jones; and her brothers, Garland McCoy, Jim McCoy, and Johnny McCoy.

Mrs. Maples is survived by her husband, Vernon Dean Maples of Oxford, MS; her daughter, Teresa “Terry” Richmond and her husband, Basil of Oxford, MS; son, Anthony “Tony” Maples of Batesville, MS; and brother, Troy McCoy, of Olive Branch, MS; as well as five grandchildren, Ginny Scott (Justin), Justin Richmond (Kelsey), Dustin Maples, Devin Maples, and Craig Richmond (Meredith); and nine great-grandchildren, Lilly Kate Scott, Mary Rose Scott, Ava Catherine Maples, Madelynn Richmond, Foster Richmond, Atley Ridge Maples, Tate Richmond, Ann Chisholm Richmond, and Sutton Richmond.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mrs. Maples’ memory may be made to Antioch Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Dana Ewing, 32 County Road 363, Oxford, MS 38655.