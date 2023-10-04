Law student receives Love of Learning award Published 7:22 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Anna Beavers of Oxford was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $1,000 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Beavers is one of 200 recipients to receive the award.

Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development and more.

Beavers, J.D. candidate at the University of Mississippi School of Law, will use funds from the award to purchase textbooks for her third and final year of law school.

Beavers was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2022 at The University of Mississippi.

Established in 2007, the Love of Learning program, which gives 200 awards annually, doubled its funding this year and saw a 50 percent increase in applicants.