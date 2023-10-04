Mary Cathey Head Start receives funding Published 7:12 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The Institute of Community Services, Inc. (ICS) Project Head Start and Oak Hill Regional Community Development Corporation (Oak Hill) recently presented stipends totaling $83,000 to ICS’s 22 Head Start centers for their outreach effort in educating families about the importance of health care and coverage during the 2022-23 school year.

Dr. Michael O. Minor, executive director of Oak Hill, made the presentations to each ICS center, including Oxford’s Mary Cathey Head Start center. Pictured are (from left) Anise Jefferson, Oak Hill staff; Dr. Mary Cathey, training and compliance director; Katelly Ramsey, Oakhill navigator; Dr. Minor; Catherine Hubbard, center director; Eloise McClinton, executive director ICS; Angela Lowery, health services; Abigail Means, health services; and Tish Dean, family services.