Meet local best-selling author during Oct. 25 program Published 12:02 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

On Oct. 25, the Oxford-Lafayette Newcomers and Friends program will host Dr. Matt Bondurant, an associate professor of English at the University of Mississippi, to speak about his latest novel. Bondurant, who also directs the MFA and PhD program, will discuss “Oleander City” and answer questions.

Bondurant’s novels have been international bestsellers and he has also written screenplays as well as short stories and non-fiction pieces for an array of national publications. See more information on his diverse achievements at his faculty page: https://olemiss.edu/ people/mrbondur.

This will be an in-person program Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association/NE SPARC auditorium, 10 Private Road 2050, just northeast of the intersection of highways 30 and 7 (near Stouts Carpet & Flooring). Plenty of free parking is available.

The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Don Mason, committee chair, at dmason222@gmail.com or text 662-607-3321.