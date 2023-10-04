Oxford schools maintain A ratings Published 6:15 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released accountability grades for the 2022-23 school year, naming Oxford School District an “A” school district – a rating that has been in place since the inception of the state accountability model in 2016.

The most notable of the district’s accolades are the second highest college and career readiness ranking and fourth highest in acceleration.

The Oxford School District increased the percentage of students who are proficient in math and reading from the 2022 accountability results. In addition, the district increased in the percentage of students who showed growth in reading and math from the 2022 accountability results.

Email newsletter signup

Della Davidson Elementary School ranked fourth in Mississippi out of 633 schools. Oxford High School regained its grade of an A and demonstrated the fifth highest acceleration rate out of 235 schools.

“While we are always pleased with an A rating, the data does not show an accurate depiction for our 2022- 23 school year due to our grade span realignment that took place. The 2021-22 data does not align with the same students represented in the 2022- 23 data; therefore, the accountability totals are skewed for us this year,” said Superintendent Bradley Roberson.

Mississippi policy states: The calculations are applied to the school the following year, regardless of any reconfigurations or redistricting that takes place during the summer after testing or during the school year before testing.

Mississippi’s accountability grades help teachers, school leaders, parents, and communities know how well their local schools and districts serve their students.

The components of the state’s accountability system are based on state and federal law and state board policy. They include the following:

Student proficiency and growth rates in ELA and Mathematics in grades 3-8

Growth of the lowest performing 25 percent of students in ELA and Mathematics

Science proficiency in grades 5 and 8

English Learner progress toward becoming proficient in the English language

Performance on the ACT and high school Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History assessments

Student participation and performance in advanced coursework such as Advanced Placement and dual credit/dual enrollment courses

Four-year graduation rate

Oxford School District’s Report Card included the following individual school grades:

Oxford High School grade: A

Oxford Middle School grade: B

Oxford Intermediate grade: B

Central Elementary grade: A

Della Davidson grade: A

Bramlett Elementary grade: A

Oxford Early Childhood Center grade: A