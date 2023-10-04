Oxford’s Hunt Marketing rebrands to ‘Hunt’ Published 2:06 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Nestled within the heart of the Magnolia State lies the quaint town of Oxford. Home to authors, artists and countless grandmothers whipping up home cooking that somehow tastes like love, Oxford is every bit of what you’d expect from a quintessential Southern town.

Also home to The University of Mississippi, Oxford is bustling with activity just about always, with the exception of a brief reprieve felt by locals during the summer months. The town is so inviting that it’s earned the moniker of “The Velvet Ditch,” because once you’ve fallen under Oxford’s comfortable spell, you may never want to leave.

A place whose reputation precedes it, visitors to Oxford won’t be shocked to find excellent shopping, dining and entertainment options awaiting them. However, they may be surprised to discover that Oxford is also home to a world-class marketing agency.

Hunt (formerly Hunt Marketing) has served partners across the nation from their Oxford headquarters since 2010. While what began as a dream has become a thriving brand, Hunt’s ascent to their current success was fraught with twists and turns along the way.

The business began by Will with the support of his wife Beth, from a small table inside their Washington, D.C., apartment in 2009. The couple made the move back down south to Oxford to be closer to family, and Beth officially joined the firm after welcoming their first child, a son named William, in 2011. Eventually, Hunt Marketing would outgrow its at-home operation. In 2013, the firm took up residence on the upper floor of the historic Duvall’s building on the Oxford Square.

Everything was looking up for the Hunts and their growing business until a nearly fatal accident rocked their family to the core.

In 2014, Beth was walking through a grocery store parking lot with the couple’s 8-month-old daughter, Annabelle, in tow, when a vehicle hit them head on.

In an instant, the Hunts’ world changed. Beth’s injuries were extensive. She was life-flighted to a nearby hospital, where she began a healing journey spanning four and a-half months, during which time she resided in three different hospitals.

The loss of one of Beth’s legs was a very real possibility, but she fought ardently against that outcome. More than 30 surgeries and 19 months of rehabilitation later, Beth succeeded in keeping her leg and, against all odds, even retained the ability to walk. Thankfully, Annabelle was tucked safely away in her carseat during the collision. Authorities credited this with saving her young life.

Such a crisis forced the Hunts to make many important decisions rapidly. In fact, this accident prompted what was perhaps their largest business decision ever: Was now the time to seek out more stable financial opportunities for their family? Or should the couple hold fast to their entrepreneurial ambitions by seeking help and growing their team?

The Hunts chose growth, a decision that would ultimately lead to a larger office space filled by a team of 11 who would go on to produce award-winning marketing work.

As the firm enters into its 15th year of business, the time has come for the company’s look and feel to more closely align with what the brand has grown into as a whole. Hunt Marketing proudly introduces its transition to Hunt, along with refreshed branding elements.

“This rebrand was a long time coming for our business and our team,” said company the CEO and president, Will Hunt. “Along with our new look comes a renewed commitment to our common purpose: We build great brands.”

Building great brands is indeed something the Hunt team is passionate about, having taken home Telly Awards, National Agri-Marketing Association awards, an Addy and a Scopy for partners spanning multiple industries.

“In addition to a clear common purpose, our team also chases a shared vision: We attract great leaders,” said Hunt. “In fact, this year alone, we’ve celebrated team members who have been honored on the Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 40 Under 40 list as well as the Oxford Eagle’s Top 20 Under 40 list. We want to see our team succeed both inside and outside the office.”

Featuring a lion as their primary brand mark, Hunt’s revamped look is one of timelessness and strength. More details behind Hunt’s rebranding choices can be read on their blog.