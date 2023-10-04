Oxford’s Jarkel Joiner signs with the Atlanta Hawks
Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner (24) dribbles against Alabama at the Sandy & John Black Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Joiner was named a finalist for the 2022 Howell Trophy this week. (©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss's Jarkel Joiner (24) glides to the rim against Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly (13) in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Feb. 9, 2022. (Josh McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics).
Oxford High's Jarkel Joiner is the Oxford Eagle's Player of the Year for 2015-16, in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, April 5, 2016.
Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner (24) scores over Samford’s Questions Glover (0) at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion, in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Head Coach Kermit Davis said this week more players have entered COVID protocols. (©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner (24) drives against Memphis at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion, in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Joiner entered his name into the transfer portal on Tuesday after two productive seasons with the Rebels. (©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner (24) scores against Memphis Tigers guard Tyler Harris (14) at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion, in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Joiner visited North Carolina State this weekend after entering his name into the transfer portal last week. (©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner goes through a dribbling drill at basketball practice in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (©Bruce Newman)
Cal State-Bakersfield’s Jarkel Joiner, playing against Texas-Rio Grande Valley this past season, is transferring to Ole MIss.
Ole Miss’ Jarkel Joiner warms up ahead of the Rebels game against vs Middle Tennessee State on December 14th, 2019 at The Pavilion. After sitting out a year due to transfer rules, Joiner is primed to play a key role for his hometown team in front of friends and family. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)
Oxford High’s Jarkel Joiner (1) walks the ball upcourt against Ridgeland in MHSAA Class 5A playoff action last Tuesday. Joiner and the Chargers will face Wayne County in the quarterfinals for the third straight year on Friday at Jackson State University. (Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Jarkel Joiner earned Player of the Year after pouring in 26.7 points per game, usually producing those numbers despite having extra defensive attention thrown his way. (Bruce Newman)
Oxford High's Jarkel Joiner verbally committed to play college basketball at California State University-Bakersfield during his official visit last weekend. (Bruce Newman)
Jarkel Joiner, a native of Oxford, Mississippi, has signed a contract on Friday with the Atlanta Hawks to play in the NBA.
Joiner, a 6-foot-1 guard, played college basketball at NC State, where he averaged 17 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in his senior season. He was named to the ACC All-Second Team and led the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.
Before transferring to NC State, Joiner played two seasons at Ole Miss, where he redshirted in 2019-20 and averaged 10.8 points per game in 2020-21. He also played two seasons at Cal State Bakersfield, where he earned All-WAC honors in 2018-19.
Joiner attended Oxford High School, where he was a four-year starter and a two-time Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year. He scored over 2,500 points in his high school career and led the Chargers to three state championships.
Joiner appeared in four games with the Hawks during the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas, registering 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12 minutes per game1. He will join fellow guards Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Lou Williams on the Hawks roster.
The Hawks announced the signings of Joiner and Keaton Wallace, another guard from the University of Texas at San Antonio, on Wednesday. The terms of the agreements were not disclosed. The Hawks will begin their training camp next week.