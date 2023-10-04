Oxford’s Jarkel Joiner signs with the Atlanta Hawks Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

1 of 12

Jarkel Joiner, a native of Oxford, Mississippi, has signed a contract on Friday with the Atlanta Hawks to play in the NBA.

Joiner, a 6-foot-1 guard, played college basketball at NC State, where he averaged 17 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in his senior season. He was named to the ACC All-Second Team and led the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Before transferring to NC State, Joiner played two seasons at Ole Miss, where he redshirted in 2019-20 and averaged 10.8 points per game in 2020-21. He also played two seasons at Cal State Bakersfield, where he earned All-WAC honors in 2018-19.

Email newsletter signup

Joiner attended Oxford High School, where he was a four-year starter and a two-time Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year. He scored over 2,500 points in his high school career and led the Chargers to three state championships.

Joiner appeared in four games with the Hawks during the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas, registering 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12 minutes per game1. He will join fellow guards Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Lou Williams on the Hawks roster.

The Hawks announced the signings of Joiner and Keaton Wallace, another guard from the University of Texas at San Antonio, on Wednesday. The terms of the agreements were not disclosed. The Hawks will begin their training camp next week.