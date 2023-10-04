Phi Kappa Phi inducts locals Published 7:52 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The following Oxford students were recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

They are Nouf Alshammari, Caroline Brock, Mary Brogan, Megan Bundren, Kelly Caston, Laura Conte, Chloe Crane, Holly Hazen, Kenneth Hulugalla, Sarah Johnson, Keerthin Karthikeyan, Lindsey Magee, Lydia McKissick, Oluwatobi Ogundiran, Marisa Wetzel and Alyssa Whitehead.

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts annually approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni. The society has chapters on more than 325 select colleges and universities in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.