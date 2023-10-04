Property Transfers Published 9:00 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Property transfers between Sept. 11-15, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette Chancery Clerk:

Oxford 216, LLC to Craig and Kym LaLeux, Unit 615 of Rowandale Condominiums.

Lu Ann Smith, et al. to Hudson Chadwick, Jr. and Hudson Chadwick, Sr., Portions of the Southwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Email newsletter signup

Steve White and Nicole Boyd to James Hudson, 10 acres, more or less, in Section 22, Township 7, Range 1 West.

Thomas Sartor to Holly and Kirk Downs, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Bradley Jantz, Unit 238 of The Crossing at Oxford Commons Cottage Condominiums.

Jacob and Margaret Hatcher to Scott and Tonya Hatcher, Unit 22 of Cypress Glen Condominiums.

OWDA Town, LLC to William Braun, Unit 221 of Turnberry Condominiums.

Katherine McLean to James and Kay Allen, Unit 30 of The Cottages at Woodson Ridge Farms Condominiums.

Michael Dyess to Urso’s Investment Properties, LLC, Unit 2202 of Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Joe Goodwin to William Gage, Unit 12 of Oxford Ridge Condominiums.

401 Whitney Cove, LLC to Nicholas MacDonald and Elizabeth Baxter, Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Kerry and Terry King to Mary Joyce King, Two tracts in Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 2 West.

Baker Martin to Thomas Steeno, Lot 22 of Eagle Pointe II Subdivision.

Christopher and Jenna Lyn Killion to Hotty Toddy Haven, LLC, Lot 20, Ho Ka Hills Subdivision.

CR 1061, LLC to Michael Knight, South Half of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Robyn Maxwell, et al. to Martha and Jeffrey Fuller, Lot 13, Buford Ridge, Sardis Reservoir.

Peddler’s Field, LLC to Josh and Katherine Hairston, Lot 29 of Splinter Creek Subdivision.

Zachary Boone, et al. to The Carla Wyffels Trust, Unit 62 of Oxford Square Townhomes.

Terrence and Patricia Fountain to Robert Bramlett, Unit 7 of Russelin’ Leaves Subdivision.

Paul Williams to Jarrett Williams, Part of the South Half of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Thomas and Mary Anne Narmour to Jessica Chevalier, Unit 305 of Brighton Village Condominiums.

William and Rebecca Cook to Dennis Rainey, Fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 6 South, Range 4 West.

John and Daniela Rogers to William and Kelly Hancock, Lot 26 of Ashley Place, Phase 1 of Township of Twelve Oaks Subdivision.

Tyson Comer to Joshua and Kayla Tucker, 14.15 acres on Hwy. 310.

Tyler Sneed to Jacob Ferguson and Jared Ramos, Lot 31 of Cross Creek Subdivision.

JJM Holdings, LLC to John Tyler Sneed, Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Oxford 216, LLC to David Wilkerson, Unit 400, Rowandale Condominiums.

Stillwater Oxford, LLC to Cory Pettit, Unit 66 of Stillwater Oxford Condominiums.

Dunn Fornea Properties, LLC to Paul Puccioni, Unit 4301, Fairmont Condominiums.

James and Susan Hartzog to James and Cassidy Burnett, Lot 335 of Charleston Court at Wellsgate Subdivision.

514 Jackson, LLC to Jamie Carr, Units 312 and 316, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Richard and Stephanie Tracy to RT Properties, LLC, Unit 508 of Rowandale Condominiums.

Colter Bowles to Dove White, LLC, A fraction of the South Half of Section 3, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Julie Ann Chambers to Tom Powers, Lot 10, Oxford Creek Subdivision.

Rossum Construction, LLC to Benjamin and Shelby Martin, A fraction of the West Half of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Forest Hill Development, LLC to Paritosh Mokhasi and Lavanya Salladundla, Lott 66, Oakmont Subdivision.

Terrence Stottman to Quinton Withcher and Jacob Wilson, A fraction of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.