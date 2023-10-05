Lafayette High School Band Ready to Shine at Tomahawk Championship Published 7:05 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

Lafayette County High School Band is gearing up to compete at the Tomahawk Marching Band Championship on October 14 at 10:15 a.m. at the Eaton Field/Butch Lambert Stadium, Itawamba Community College (ICC).

The championship, now in its fifth year at ICC, attracts bands from Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. Ryan Todd, ICC’s All-American Band Director, emphasized the event’s importance in both showcasing talent and providing an educational experience.

With approximately 25 bands participating annually, the event is segmented into morning sessions for 1A-3A schools and afternoon ones for 4A-7A schools. The stands, especially the middle section, are expected to be bustling, reflecting the championship’s widespread allure.

“The Tomahawk Marching Band Championship is a precursor to the Mississippi High School Activities Association championship,” pointed out Donna Thomas.

Joining Lafayette High School in this musical spectacle are local schools like Baldwyn High School, Booneville High School, and Bruce High School. The day’s festivities will wrap up with a special performance by the ICC All-American Band at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $10, with a discounted rate of $5 for military personnel. Children aged 5 and under enjoy complimentary entry, and attendees can enjoy concessions throughout the event.

The championship’s unique format involves nine judges for nine captions. The scores from these captions are then amalgamated for each band and juxtaposed to determine the final rating, solidifying the Tomahawk Marching Band Championship’s reputation as a premier event in the region’s musical scene.