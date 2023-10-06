Mid-Town Farmers’ Market offers delectables Saturday Published 11:18 am Friday, October 6, 2023

The market continues this Saturday, Oct. 7, fro 7-11 a.m. Below are expected highlights:

Yocona Meadows Vineyard will be selling muscadines.

will be selling muscadines. Bost Farm will have pumpkins, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, potatoes, okra, peppers, eggplant and flowers.

will have pumpkins, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, potatoes, okra, peppers, eggplant and flowers. Danny’s fried pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan and strawberry pies; sourdough bread, rolls and cinnamon rolls.

will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan and strawberry pies; sourdough bread, rolls and cinnamon rolls. Farmstead Florals will have fresh flower bouquets and sunflowers to brighten your day!

will have fresh flower bouquets and sunflowers to brighten your day! Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic-living lettuce and autumn decorations.

will have hydroponic-living lettuce and autumn decorations. Debbie’s Cakes & Delights will have cake flavors of carrot, strawberry, lemon blueberry, chocolate ganache, triple chocolate ganache, coconut, caramel, red velvet and Italian cream. Also, several flavors of cupcakes and minis. Cheesecake flavors of NY Style, chocolate turtle, Heath bar crunch, chocolate peanut butter, banana pudding, cookies and cream, chocolate chip, turtle, key lime, Death by Chocolate, mocha and gluten-free chocolate. To order, call 662-816-3785 or email.

Follow there Facebook page for updates, additional content and to sign up as a vendor.

Directions to the market: From the Oxford Square, drive (or walk or bike!) north on North Lamar about one-half mile and look for them on the left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza.