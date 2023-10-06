Oxford School District English Learners (EL) Graduation Celebration Published 3:02 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

The Oxford School District English Learners (EL) Program celebrated 56 graduates at their annual Fall EL Parent Night.

These EL students met the exit criteria to exit the English Learner program in the spring of 2023 when they took an English proficiency test. Students must meet the state’s requirements of being proficient in English in reading, writing, listening, and speaking to the program. The graduates possess the English language skills to be successful in the general education classroom without any EL support. On average, it takes students about 5-7 years to accomplish this level of proficiency if they come to us as a beginning learner of English.

Bramlett Elementary School (2022-2023) ASIL AHMED ZIAD HAMUH FAJR ALQAHTANI TASNEEM JAHAN NAJLA ALTAMAMI KEVIN OLIVERA CAMILA BLAUTH GRACE ZHANG

Della Davidson Elementary School (2022-2023) REEM ALQODAH BRADLEY MENDOZACASTILLO SUYEON BAE KABIR SHIRUR DANA ELHENDAWY JADE SORIANO ANA LUNAGONZALEZ BOONSITA SRIPHONE SHEILYN VELASQUEZMARTINEZ

Central Elementary School (2022-2023) JADEN ACEITUNO KIMBERLY LUNAHERRERA AMOGHKIRAN ACHARYA GHADEER MARZOUK OMAR ALAMRY JARED MORENO JACKELINE BARAJAS ADELYN NAVARRO SOHANY CASTRO ALLISON NORIEGA NATHAN CHEN ESMERALDA PADRON ZEYAD ELHENDAWY MARIO PORTILLO EVALYN FLAKE EIZZA RIVERA RAGHAD GAZALI EXEL RIVERA FATIMA JUNAID SALIM SAHIN ASHLEY LANZA JAMES SAMANIEGO ISAAC WOO RAYMUNDO SORIANO

Oxford Intermediate School (2022-2023)

ALEEZA ESPINOZA

Oxford Middle School (2022-2023) WAZEER FADEL TIMBORA KALMYKOV MARYAM FATIMA ANQUOC LE BRANDON GARCIA KEILY MARTINEZ KRISTOPHER GUZMAN KIMVERLY QUEZADABARRIOS

Oxford High School (2022-2023)

ANASTASIIA SIKORSKA

The EL Program is under the direction of Nancy McCurdy, English Learners Program Coordinator and the Department of Federal Programs in the Oxford School District.