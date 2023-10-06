Oxford School District English Learners (EL) Graduation Celebration

The Oxford School District English Learners (EL) Program celebrated 56 graduates at their annual Fall EL Parent Night.
These EL students met the exit criteria to exit the English Learner program in the spring of 2023 when they took an English proficiency test. Students must meet the state’s requirements of being proficient in English in reading, writing, listening, and speaking to the program. The graduates possess the English language skills to be successful in the general education classroom without any EL support. On average, it takes students about 5-7 years to accomplish this level of proficiency if they come to us as a beginning learner of English.

2023 EL Graduation Video

 

 

 

Bramlett Elementary School (2022-2023)
ASIL AHMED ZIAD HAMUH
FAJR ALQAHTANI TASNEEM JAHAN
NAJLA ALTAMAMI KEVIN OLIVERA
CAMILA BLAUTH GRACE ZHANG

 

Della Davidson Elementary School (2022-2023)
REEM ALQODAH BRADLEY MENDOZACASTILLO
SUYEON BAE KABIR SHIRUR
DANA ELHENDAWY JADE SORIANO
ANA LUNAGONZALEZ BOONSITA SRIPHONE
SHEILYN VELASQUEZMARTINEZ

 

Central Elementary School (2022-2023)
JADEN ACEITUNO KIMBERLY LUNAHERRERA
AMOGHKIRAN ACHARYA GHADEER MARZOUK
OMAR ALAMRY JARED MORENO
JACKELINE BARAJAS ADELYN NAVARRO
SOHANY CASTRO ALLISON NORIEGA
NATHAN CHEN ESMERALDA PADRON
ZEYAD ELHENDAWY MARIO PORTILLO
EVALYN FLAKE EIZZA RIVERA
RAGHAD GAZALI EXEL RIVERA
FATIMA JUNAID SALIM SAHIN
ASHLEY LANZA JAMES SAMANIEGO
ISAAC WOO RAYMUNDO SORIANO

 

Oxford Intermediate School (2022-2023)

ALEEZA ESPINOZA

 

Oxford Middle School (2022-2023)
WAZEER FADEL TIMBORA KALMYKOV
MARYAM FATIMA ANQUOC LE
BRANDON GARCIA KEILY MARTINEZ
KRISTOPHER GUZMAN KIMVERLY QUEZADABARRIOS

 

Oxford High School (2022-2023)

ANASTASIIA SIKORSKA

 

The EL Program is under the direction of Nancy McCurdy, English Learners Program Coordinator and the Department of Federal Programs in the Oxford School District.

