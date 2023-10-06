Photo Feature: Chancellor Glenn Boyce and Attorney General Lynn Fitch at ‘One Pill Can Kill’ Campaign Launch

Published 3:50 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

By Jimmy Durham

“Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. It really takes only two milligrams, like 15 granules of salt, to become lethal.” Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Attorney General Lynn Fitch delivered a sobering message about the fentanyl crisis in the United States, highlighting the alarming statistics. Over the past two decades, the nation has tragically experienced 645,000 overdose deaths, with fentanyl playing a significant role in this crisis.

Additionally, Fitch shared a chilling revelation from the DEA, stating that the quantity of drugs seized in 2022 was sufficient to kill every American potentially.

Read the Press Release announcing the event here

On October 5, 2023, the University of Mississippi hosted the launch of the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign, started by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch. The campaign is aimed at raising awareness about the lethal risks associated with fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid. The launch event commenced at 2 p.m. in the University’s Union Ballroom. Chancellor Glenn Boyce and Attorney General Lynn Fitch were on stage. (Image by Jimmy Durham)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Image by Jimmy Durham)

 

