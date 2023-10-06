Photo Feature: Chancellor Glenn Boyce and Attorney General Lynn Fitch at ‘One Pill Can Kill’ Campaign Launch Published 3:50 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

1 of 3

“Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. It really takes only two milligrams, like 15 granules of salt, to become lethal.” Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Attorney General Lynn Fitch delivered a sobering message about the fentanyl crisis in the United States, highlighting the alarming statistics. Over the past two decades, the nation has tragically experienced 645,000 overdose deaths, with fentanyl playing a significant role in this crisis.

Additionally, Fitch shared a chilling revelation from the DEA, stating that the quantity of drugs seized in 2022 was sufficient to kill every American potentially.

Email newsletter signup

Read the Press Release announcing the event here

(Image by Jimmy Durham)