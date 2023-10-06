What’s Happening in Oxford Friday night Published 4:41 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Square Jam

The Square will close at 6 p.m. for the 9th annual Square Jam presented by Oxford Ortho and hosted by the City of Oxford and the University of Mississippi Men’s and Women’s basketball team. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

A real basketball court is on the east side of the Square in the parking lot in front of City Hall. Fans will have the opportunity to catch both teams in action with various competitions, including a three-point contest, men’s dunk contest and more.Both teams will be available for autographs after Square Jam. Check back for photos of tonights event later.

Lafayette County High School Homecoming

The Commodores take on the Clarksdale Wildcats. Game is at 7:00 p.m. at the Lafayette HS football field.