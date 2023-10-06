What’s Happening in Oxford Friday night

Published 4:41 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

By Rebecca Alexander

Ole Miss spirit squads cheer at the start of Square Jam 2019 in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, October 18, 2019. Fans were able to see the Ole Miss men's and women's basketball teams participate in player introductions, a dunk contest and other interactive fan contests. (Thomas Graning/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services)

Square Jam

The Square will close at 6 p.m. for the 9th annual Square Jam presented by Oxford Ortho and hosted by the City of Oxford and the University of Mississippi Men’s and Women’s basketball team. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

A real basketball court is on the east side of the Square in the parking lot in front of City Hall. Fans will have the opportunity to catch both teams in action with various competitions, including a three-point contest, men’s dunk contest and more.Both teams will be available for autographs after Square Jam. Check back for photos of tonights event later.

Email newsletter signup

Lafayette County High School Homecoming

The Commodores take on the Clarksdale Wildcats. Game is at 7:00 p.m. at the Lafayette HS football field.

 

 

 

 

 

More Lifestyle

Mid-Town Farmers’ Market offers delectables Saturday

If we must have Oklahoma weather, then maybe Oklahoma landscape

City-wide yard sale set in Water Valley

Dixie National announces entertainment lineup

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Will Ole Miss football have a winning season this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...