Second-half turnovers spoil homecoming for Lafayette Published 12:56 pm Saturday, October 7, 2023

1 of 7

The Lafayette Commodores had a week to rest before starting region play. The Commodores held a lead going into the half, but four second-half interceptions plagued the Commodores as Clarksdale would capitalize and win 34-24.

Clarksdale (3-3, 1-0 Region 1-5A) got on the board early when Fares Moggali kicked a 33-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead. The lead would not last long as Nick Thompson and Damariun Gipson drove down the field and finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown.

On the ensuing Wildcat drive, Lafayette would force a fumble to take over at the Wildcats ‘ 28-yard line.

Email newsletter signup

The Commodores would waste no time as Nick Thompson found Chavron Bell for a 28-yard touchdown to take a 14-3 lead after the point-after attempt.

In the second quarter, Moggali would kick another field goal from 28 yards out to make the score 14-6 Lafayette’s ( 3-3, 0-1 Region 1-5A) Casey Ferguson kicked a 22-yard field goal to extend their lead to 17-6. Clarksdale would drive down and score after a 43-yard pass from Dmario Stapleton to Erik Brown that set the Wildcats up on the 6-yard line. Stapleton would scamper in untouched for a 6-yard score to make it 17-13 after the point-after attempt.

In the second half, the Wildcat defense would take over forcing 4 Commodore interceptions.

“Turnovers killed us,” said Lafayette Head Coach Anthony Hart.

The first Commodore interception was late in the third quarter when Ole Miss football commit Patrick Broomfield intercepted a Thompson pass in the end zone to stall a Commodore drive. The Wildcats would capitalize on this by driving downfield and using a Meco Maiden 7-yard touchdown to take the lead 20-17 after the point-after attempt.

The Wildcats would intercept Thompson again on the next drive when LaMarcus Hicks intercepted a ball and ran to the Commodore 23-yard line. Maiden would score one play later from 23 yards out. The Commodores would answer with a drive late in the fourth quarter with a Jarel Wright 10-yard touchdown. Lafayette had a chance for a game-winning drive with 1:52 left in the quarter, but Broomfield intercepted another Thompson pass and returned it to the Commodore 15-yard line. Maiden would capitalize two plays later with a 10-yard touchdown.

“Clarksdale is a good team. You can’t go out and do that and win against a quality team like that,” said Hart.

The Commodores drove down the field and had a chance to score, but Broomfield would get his third interception of the game off Thompson in the end zone to seal the game for Clarksdale.

The Clarksdale defense held Lafayette quarterback Nick Thompson to 8-24 passing in the second half for 149 yards and four interceptions. Lafayette wide receiver Charvon Bell led the way for the Commodores receiving with 6 catches for 154 yards and 1 touchdown.

Lafayette will return to action next week as they travel to Pontotoc. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.