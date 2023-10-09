Oxford Chargers win against Horn Lake Eagles in district game Published 12:11 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The Chargers football team secured a 28-14 victory over the Horn Lake Eagles on Friday, Oct. 6 at Horn Lake High School.

The Chargers were scoreless in the first half with no answer to the Eagle’s 7 points in the first quarter. However, the second half was all Chargers.

Peter Grandjean connected with Jack Harper for a touchdown and then scored on the next possession with a 10 yard pass to Xavier Lewis.

The longest Charger touchdown of the night was a 20 yard pass to Kingston Gregory in the forth quarter. Grandjean connected with Xavier Lewis again in the fourth quarter for a second touchdown. Xavier had a great night with two touchdowns and seven receptions for a total of 79 yards.

The Eagle’s comeback came up short, with a rushing touchdown with less minute to go in the game.

The Chargers improved their overall record to 3-3 and their district record to 1-0, while the Eagles dropped to 2-4 and 0-1, respectively.