Philip J. Kline Published 9:19 am Monday, October 9, 2023

Funeral services for Philip J. Kline of Oxford, MS will be on October 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Boone Funeral Home in Greenville, MS with burial to follow in the Greenville Jewish Cemetery. He died Thursday, October 5 after a brief illness.

Phil was born July 31, 1939, the second son of Charles and Leone Frank Kline of Anguilla, MS. He was a member of the Hebrew Union Temple in Greenville. He graduated from Anguilla High School and attended the University of Mississippi. He served on the board of alderman of Anguilla, MS, and was a member of the Anguilla Rotary Club. A devoted Ole Miss Rebel, he and his wife, Pat followed and enjoyed all Ole Miss sports, especially football. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, and will be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Reda Byall Kline, and a grandson, Seth Buchanan. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Pat Greer Kline, 3 daughters, Julie Buchanan (Jason) of Rossville, TN, Ashley Zepponi (Chris) of Leland; Kelly Cameron (Bruce) of Slidell, LA, 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild and his brother, Stanley Kline of Vicksburg. Pallbearers will be Jason Buchanan, Chris Zepponi, Bruce Cameron, Mark Kline, Steve Kline, Patrick Greer, Will Cameron and Danny Howle. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Greer, Bill Bailey, Dale Bailey, Ray Chapman, Jimmy Cheatham, Bro. Chuck “Speedy” Fowler, Sammy Franco, Bill Freeman, Tony Halcin, Mike Harrell, John Lamberson, George Lewis, Bro. Charles Lipe, Mike Malone, Charlie “Coach” Patrick, Billy Pittman, Bro. Ron Provence, Robbie Robertson, Frank Walker, and George Webb.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11:00 Wednesday at Boone Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to a charity of the donor’s choice.