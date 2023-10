Post Office and Banks are closed today for Columbus Day Published 10:07 am Monday, October 9, 2023

City of Oxford and Lafayette County offices are open. Also open is the Driver’s License Testing Center on Buddy East Parkway and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Columbus Day is one of 11 Federal Holidays.

The next will be Veteran’s Day, Saturday November 11, but will be observed on Friday, November 10.