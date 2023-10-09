Versatile vincas add garden interest, beauty Published 3:45 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

Vincas are one of the most beautiful and versatile plants I have ever come across. With their vibrantly colored petals, drought tolerance and low-maintenance nature, these plants are perfect for any landscape.

Vincas can thrive in a variety of soil types, making them adaptable and easy to grow. They produce small, five-petaled flowers that come in an array of colors such as pink, purple, white and red. This makes them an ideal choice for anyone wanting to add a pop of color to an outdoor space.

Apart from their beauty, I also appreciate vincas for their ability to attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. Consider adding some vincas to your landscape if you want to create a pollinator-friendly garden.

One of the most significant benefits of vincas is that they are long blooming, with flowers lasting from spring until first frost. They add color and interest to your landscape throughout the growing season, so plan now to use them next year.

I have seen vincas used in containers and hanging baskets, as border plants and in mass plantings in landscape beds. While they are generally easy to grow, some varieties of vinca can be invasive and may require regular pruning to keep them under control.

During my recent visit to the Mississippi State University South Mississippi Branch Experiment Station in Poplarville, I had the pleasure of admiring some of the most stunning varieties of vincas I have ever seen.

One of the most striking vincas that caught my eye was the Pacifica XP Polka Dot. The bright white petals with delicate pink eyes are truly mesmerizing. They are sure to add a touch of elegance to any garden.

Another stunning variety I saw was the Cora XDR Pink Halo. It has pink petals that contrast with dark green leaves. This variety is a perfect choice for those who want to add a touch of drama to their landscape.

Another variety that was simply breathtaking was Mega Bloom Orchid Halo. This selection has bright fuchsia blossoms and wide, white eyes. And I thought Cora XDR Cranberry, with its deep cranberry-colored petals, is a perfect choice for those who want to add a touch of sophistication to their outdoor space.

I appreciate that vincas have a host of other benefits that make them a great addition to any landscape. For instance, vincas are incredibly heat-tolerant, so they are perfect for those of us who live in a hot and sunny climate. They are also resistant to a variety of diseases, making them a low-maintenance option for those who don’t want to spend too much time tending their garden.

Vincas are incredibly versatile and can be used in a variety of ways to create different effects in the garden.

For instance, they create a bold statement when planted in mass, or you can grow them in a container or hanging basket to add a delicate touch. You can use vincas to create a beautiful border or to add color to a rock garden.

I highly recommend vincas as one of the most beautiful and versatile plants that you can include in your landscape. They are perfect for experienced and novice gardeners alike.

With their long-blooming flowers and ability to attract pollinators, these plants are a must-have for anyone who wants to create a vibrant and thriving garden.

So go ahead and put vincas on your list of plants to buy next year for your outdoor space — you won’t be disappointed!

Dr. Eddie Smith is a gardening specialist and Pearl River County coordinator with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. He is also host of the popular Southern Gardening television program. Locate Southern Gardening products online at http://extension.msstate.edu/ shows/southern-gardening.