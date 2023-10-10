Oxford High students named to superintendent’s council Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Four Oxford High School students were selected to serve on the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. The council includes students in grades 11-12 to serve as members for a term of two school years.

The students will act as liaisons between MDE and fellow public school students throughout the state. Each student will have the opportunity to share his or her opinions and offer advice about policies and educational opportunities with the interim state superintendent of education, Dr. Ray Morgigno.

Each fall, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) opens applications for new members to the SAC. To apply, students are required to write a compelling cover letter and answer questions about their interest in the SAC, accomplishments, educational concerns and academic goals.

Of this year’s 111 members, 67 are new inductees to the council, with 44 returning from the previous year. Among those members, students Charlie Frugè, Mennah Ibrahim, Zeyad Ibrahim and Alex Ritchie will represent Oxford School District.