UPDATED: Oxford issues boil water notice after main break Published 1:05 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Note: This story has been updated to include information on actions Oxford residents should take to remain safe during the boil water notice.

Following a water main break near the intersection of Highway 7, South Lamar Boulevard and County Road 401, the city of Oxford has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residents in and around the affected area. The advisory, aimed at preventing waterborne illnesses, is anticipated to remain in place until Thursday, pending the results of water tests to be conducted by the Mississippi Department of Health.

Residents south of the specified intersection, including those outside the city boundaries who receive water from the city, are advised to boil tap water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking or other activities where it may be ingested. The affected subdivisions include The Village of Oxford, Commerce Park, South Pointe, Twingates, Yocona Ridge, Franklin Farms and Cross Creek.

Updates regarding the boil water notice are available on the city of Oxford’s official website, Facebook, and Twitter pages. Additionally, The Oxford Eagle will be publishing updates as they become available.

While the notice is in effect, residents should:

Boil Water: Boil all tap water intended for consumption for at least one minute to kill any harmful organisms. Let it cool before using. Use Bottled Water: If possible, use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice and washing dishes. Dispose of Ice: Discard ice cubes made while the notice is in effect as they may be contaminated. Prevent Cross Contamination: Wash hands with soap and boiled or bottled water before handling food to prevent cross-contamination.

The city is collecting water samples for testing by the Mississippi Department of Health, with results expected by Thursday. Once the advisory is lifted, residents should flush their water systems by running cold water faucets for at least five minutes, clean aerators and dispose of any ice from automatic ice makers.

This precautionary measure underscores the importance of public health and safety in the wake of infrastructure issues. By adhering to these guidelines, residents can significantly mitigate the risks associated with water contamination.