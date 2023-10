18 Wheeler accident shuts down Hwy 6 east bound lanes Published 11:21 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Lafayette County Sheriff’s department reported an accident Hwy 6 East at the intersection of F.D. Buddy East Parkway at 10:42 a.m.. All lanes are currently shut down due to an accident involving an 18 wheeler. the LCSD urges drivers to find an alternative route.