2023 Lafayette Homecoming Court gallery

Freshmen Prince William and Lilly Bynum during the homecoming court presentation at the Clarksdale game at Lafayette at William L. Buford Stadium in Oxford on Oct. 6, 2023. (Petre Thomas)
Seniors Maddux Brown and Jadyn Herod during the homecoming court presentation at the Clarksdale game at Lafayette at William L. Buford Stadium in Oxford on Oct. 6, 2023. (Petre Thomas)
Sophomores Nathan Atkinson and Makayla Wooten during the homecoming court presentation at the Clarksdale game at Lafayette at William L. Buford Stadium in Oxford on Oct. 6, 2023. (Petre Thomas)
Sophomores Cameron Jones and Lillian Maness during the homecoming court presentation at the Clarksdale game at Lafayette at William L. Buford Stadium in Oxford on Oct. 6, 2023. (Petre Thomas)
Juniors Fletcher Atkinson and Laurel Bossenberry during the homecoming court presentation at the Clarksdale game at Lafayette at William L. Buford Stadium in Oxford on Oct. 6, 2023. (Petre Thomas)
Juniors Preston Sullivan and Dnyasha Jones during the homecoming court presentation at the Clarksdale game at Lafayette at William L. Buford Stadium in Oxford on Oct. 6, 2023. (Petre Thomas)
Seniors Jack-Wyatt East and Harmony Jackson during the homecoming court presentation at the Clarksdale game at Lafayette at William L. Buford Stadium in Oxford on Oct. 6, 2023. (Petre Thomas)
Seniors Balin Bishop and Katelynn Kirkendall during the homecoming court presentation at the Clarksdale game at Lafayette at William L. Buford Stadium in Oxford on Oct. 6, 2023. (Petre Thomas)