Cofield’s Corner Published 7:20 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

1 of 3

By John Cofield

She is known and forever remembered for her 45 years behind the Kiamie’s Bowling Alley counter. For years, alums came back to see Mae Helen Flowers.

She remembered all her former customers and called them by name 25 and 30 years later as they were in town moving their own children onto campus and made a point of introducing them to Mae Helen.

Email newsletter signup

Her legacy is sealed in Ole Miss and Oxford history.

But she left more than memories from the counter, including her unique style of painting. Her primitive art is rare and sought after. An Oxford original, and like so many, an artist of note.