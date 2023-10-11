Covid, RSC numbers trending up Published 9:46 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

As the bustling Ole Miss football season sweeps through Oxford, the city is nestled within a Southeast region experiencing a pronounced uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Over the past 16 weeks, the Southeast has seen fluctuating numbers of positive COVID-19 cases. The first eight-week period this spring reported an average of 47 daily cases, but this figure skyrocketed to 134 in the most recent eight weeks.

This alarming leap signifies an eye-catching 185.81 percent increase in the daily average of positive cases, meaning that the region has seen nearly three times the daily cases recently compared to earlier data.

Email newsletter signup

Projecting forward, the Southeast might expect daily COVID-19 cases to alternate between 154 and 207 in the upcoming weeks. While this presents a broader regional perspective, Oxford’s populace is encouraged to remain informed, given its vibrant community events.