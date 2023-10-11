Furthering the legacy

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By Staff Report

Zach Scruggs speaks at the F.A.L.L. fundraiser last week. (Joey Brent)

2nd Chance MS raised more than $185,000 dollars during its 5th Annual F.A.L.L. (Furthering Adult Learners Legacy) fundraiser at The Green at Harrison’s last week.

Zach Scruggs, executive director, said that their mission is to promote and support adult education and work skills training in Mississippi. They actively work with Mississippi community colleges to provide opportunities for adults to earn their high school diplomas or GEDs and then earn a college degree or skills certification.

Donate for the F.A.L.L. project are still being accepted at 2nd Chance through their website 2ndchancems.org.

