Master Gardener fall lectures Oct. 21

Published 6:10 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By Staff Report

The Lafayette County Master Gardener Association invites the public to join them on Saturday, Oct. 21, for the annual fall gardening lectures.  

The event will be held in the auditorium of the County Extension Office at 70 F. D. Buddy East Parkway. Registration is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and the first lecture will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a refreshment break. The second lecture will begin at 11 a.m. 

Admission is free.

Email newsletter signup

 

More Lifestyle

The Usual Suspects!

The light is on in the sanctuary

Get ready now for the cold that will come soon

Joy will surely come in the morning

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Will Ole Miss football have a winning season this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...