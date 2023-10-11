Master Gardener fall lectures Oct. 21 Published 6:10 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Lafayette County Master Gardener Association invites the public to join them on Saturday, Oct. 21, for the annual fall gardening lectures.

The event will be held in the auditorium of the County Extension Office at 70 F. D. Buddy East Parkway. Registration is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and the first lecture will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a refreshment break. The second lecture will begin at 11 a.m.

Admission is free.