Oxford man, 18, held on felony motor vehicle theft
Published 1:06 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023
On Aug. 29, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Molly Barr Road for a
reported stolen vehicle.
After investigation, Emarion Rayshun Reynolds, 18, of Senatobia was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle – Felony Taking Away.
Reynolds was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $20,000 bond. A hold was placed
on Reynolds for Tate County due to being out on a previous felony bond.
The Oxford Police Department would like to thank the Mississippi Highway Patrol for locating Reynolds.