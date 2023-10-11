Oxford man, 18, held on felony motor vehicle theft

Published 1:06 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By Staff Report

Emarion Rayshun Reynolds

On Aug. 29, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Molly Barr Road for a
reported stolen vehicle.

After investigation, Emarion Rayshun Reynolds, 18, of Senatobia was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle – Felony Taking Away.

Reynolds was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $20,000 bond. A hold was placed
on Reynolds for Tate County due to being out on a previous felony bond.

The Oxford Police Department would like to thank the Mississippi Highway Patrol for locating Reynolds.

