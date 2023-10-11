Perler earns anthropology scholarship Published 9:12 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Larkin Perler of Oxford was awarded the Octa Norma High Anthropology Scholarship this fall from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

This award was one of 960 scholarships totaling $1.6 million given to Fulbright College undergraduate and graduate students across four academic disciplines: arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.

This fall’s scholarships are made possible from the support of donors, who include alumni, faculty, staff and friends of Fulbright College, and aid students as part of the college’s commitment to student success.

Each year, Fulbright College awards more than $3 million in scholarships to its students to support their academic success, including scholarships for study abroad, honors studies, research fellowships and more.