Piecemakers meet Oct. 14 Published 7:10 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Piecemakers of Oxford Quilt Guild will hold their monthly meeting on Saturday, Oct. 14. Doors open at 10 a.m. for fellowship and sharing. The meeting will start at 10:30 a.m.

Margie Hamilton of Oxford Quilts will present a program on Pineapple Block quilts. All those interested in quilting are invited to attend. The meeting is held in the Fellowship Hall of the First Presbyterian Church, 924 Van Buren Ave.