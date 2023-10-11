Property Transfers Published 7:40 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Property transfers between Sept. 18-22, 2023, as recorded by the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

514 Jackson, LLC to Todd Wade, Unit 211, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Todd Wade to Cardinal Acquisitions, Unit 211, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Oxford Commons III, LLC to Frances Hash, Lot 255, The Heights Subdivision.

Paul and Guadalupe Cozart to Rebecca Lowe, Lot 163, The Lakes Subdivision.

Jeremee and Melody Brown to Jeffery and Catherine Shaw, Lot 32 of The Lakes Subdivision.

James and Molly McNeely to Mary and Chris Ammann, Unit 46, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Edmondson Properties, LLC to Claiborne and Paige Adcock, Unit 303, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Mary and Chris Ammann to Cristal Munoz-Reyes and Erik-Reyes Martinez, Lot 9 of Wellsgate Subdivision.

David Robinson to David Robinson, et al., Unit 86 of Oxford Square Townhomes.

Jamie Carr to Leigh McPherson, Unit 316 of 514 of Jackson Condominiums.

Adam and Amy Burnett to Hugh and Jan Trussell, Northeast, Northwest and Southwest Quarters of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Mayfield Development, LLC to Thomas and Kathryn Sue Gunter, Lot 15 of Mayfield Subdivision.

Barry Harbour to Islamorada II, LLC, Unit 505 of The Mill of Oxford Condominiums.

Randall and Tasha Greenwood to John Brasher, Southeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Thomas and Marijon Bates to Dustin Bates, et al., Part of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 1 West.

Caroline Mapes to Thomas and Laura Horn, Unit L5, Old Taylor Place Condominiums.

Lawrence Wellman to Shilohan Smith, 6.30 acres in Section 36, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Linda Tolbert to Martha Westbrook, Southwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Sammie and Shalonda Smith to Steven Arnett, Lot 33, The Lakes Subdivision.

Larry Marquis to Larry and Jessica Marquis, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Nicholas and Chandler Stengal to Infiniti Property Holdings, LLC, Unit 20 of Oxford Square Townhomes.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Kyle and Elizabeth Smith, Lot 41 of The Lamar Subdivision.

Devin and Melissa Bryant to Megan Jackson, Lot 85 of Taylor-Greene Subdivision.

Rosella Properties, LLC to William and Andrea Spencer, A part of Lot 58, located in Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Dunn Fornea Properties, LLC to Bennie Wright, Jr., Unit 4101, Fairmont Condominiums.

Fernando Arzola to Robert and Jennie Lee, Part of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Vera and Peter Rouviere to Richard Christopher, IV, Part of Lots 28 and 29, Quail Creek Estates.

David and Caitlyn Blalock to Around the Square, LLC, Unit 24 of Tanglewood Condominiums.

Jamie Carr to Moose Investment Group, Corp., Unit 312, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Glenn and Carter Breazeale, Lot 51 of Lamar Subdivision.

Jerry and Brenda Franklin to Lafayette County, MS, Part of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Stacy Franklin to Lafayette County, MS, Part of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Angelica Oliveros to Daman Farias, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

John McCurdy, II to Dahiana and Michael Defina, Lot 23, Twingates Subdivision.

The Estate of Martha Walcott, et al. to Winifred King, Unit 118 Fern Grove Condominiums.

Bennett York to Mary York, Unit 2201, 800 Park Condominiums.

BPCK Nichols, LLC to Brantly Nichols, Unit 3105, 800 Park Condominiums.

Brantly Nichols to Courtney Nichols, Unit 3105, 800 Park Condominiums.

Shady Creek Properties, LLC to John and Jeanne Strange, Lot 71 of Stone Subdivision.

Faye Murphy to Kevin and Heidi Gillen, Unit 66 of Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to William and Anneliese Watts, Lot 46 of Lamar Subdivision.

Gary Messer to 4M Property Holdings, LLC, 5 acres in Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Terry and Teresa James to Tracy James Cossitt, Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Tracy James Cossitt to Terry and Teresa James, Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Jason and Mandi Barrett to Brian and Jill Burke, Unit 11 of Oxford Square Townhomes.

Clinton Mills and Thomas Cooley to Ball Land and Timber Company, LLC, Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Suzanne Johnson to Cindy Fernandez, Part of Section 36, Township 7 South, Range 4 West.

Amy McMinn, et al. to Suzanne Johnson, Part of Section 36, Township 7 South, Range 4 West.

Suzanne Johnson to Cindy Fernandez, et al., Part of Section 36, Township 7 South, Range 4 West.

Marcus Johnson to Mary Harrington, Lot 18 of Halliburton Place at Wellsgate.

Patricia Watts to Richard Gentry and Mindy Kraft, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 8 South, Range 3 West, and the Southwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Lucky Dog Holdings, LLC to 417 Live Oak, LLC, Unit 115, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Millicent Nicholas to David Musgrove, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.