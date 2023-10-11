The 12th Annual Oxford Blues Festival is set for Oct. 12-14 Published 7:27 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The 12th Annual Oxford Blues Festival is set to take place from Oct. 12-14 at the Lafayette County Civic Arena Center, with a series of events lined up to celebrate blues music and support local musicians.

The festival kicks off on Oct. 12 with a free event from 1-4 p.m. at the University of Mississippi Blues Archive, housed on the second floor of the J.D. Williams Library. Attendees can enjoy panels featuring blues musicians, scholars, and tourism advocates. Following the afternoon event, Thacker Mountain Radio will host a blues-themed show at 6 p.m.

On Oct. 13, an Emerging Blues Artist Showcase is scheduled at the Lafayette County Arena to purchase new instruments for public schools, offer music camp scholarships, and support at 70 FD Buddy East Parkway. Gates will open at 5 p.m., offering VIP entry at 4:30 p.m., and the competition beginning at 6:30 p.m. Online ticket sales for Friday will close at 4 p.m.; however, tickets will be available at the gate for those looking to attend last minute.

The festival will culminate on Oct. 14 with a series of performances again at the Lafayette County Arena. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m., with a lineup of artists including Mud Alexander at 11:10 a.m., Randy Ferguson at 12:30 p.m., Little Willie Farmer at 1:50 p.m., Mick Kolassa at 3:10 p.m., Cadillac Funk at 4:30 p.m., Wendy Jean Garrison & Andrea Staten at 5:50 p.m., Anthony “Big A” Sherod at 6:40 p.m., and Mizz Lowe at 8 p.m. Online ticket sales for Saturday will close at 10 a.m. Still, tickets will also be available at the gate. Ticket prices are $10 for students, $20 for general admission, and $180 for VIP admission, which includes front-stage seating, a VIP room, complimentary food and beverages, and private restrooms.

A portion of the festival’s profits will be directed toward music education in Mississippi. The funds will be utilized to purchase new instruments for public schools, offer music camp scholarships, and support other related initiatives. Through this initiative, the organizers aim to promote the growth of local musicians and hope to see them headline future editions of the Oxford Blues Festival.