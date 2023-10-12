UPDATED: Oxford Police Issue Alert for Potential Missing Person Published 1:57 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

UPDATED: Oxford Police Department has reported Sawyer has been located and thanks the community for its help and for sharing posts on social media.

The Oxford Police Department has issued an alert for a possible missing person, Brandon Sawyer, 21, from Canada. Sawyer is described as approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds. On Sunday, Oct. 8, he was last seen, traveling northbound on Highway 7 in a tan 2007 Chevy Impala, bearing the Canadian license plate CXWN193.

Anyone with information on Sawyer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.