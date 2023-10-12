UPDATED: Oxford Police Issue Alert for Potential Missing Person

Published 1:57 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Jimmy Durham

UPDATED: Oxford Police Department has reported Sawyer has been located and thanks the community for its help and for sharing posts on social media.

The Oxford Police Department has issued an alert for a possible missing person, Brandon Sawyer, 21, from Canada. Sawyer is described as approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds. On Sunday, Oct. 8, he was last seen, traveling northbound on Highway 7 in a tan 2007 Chevy Impala, bearing the Canadian license plate CXWN193.

Anyone with information on Sawyer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

Email newsletter signup

More News

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Arlington, Virginia, Thursday, June 10, 2021. The annular or “ring of fire” solar eclipse is only visible to some people in Greenland, Northern Russia, and Canada. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Annular Solar Eclipse Visible in Oxford this Saturday

Oxford Rescinds Boil Water Notice Following Health Department Clearance

Oxford Rescinds Boil Water Notice Following Health Department Clearance

The Oxford Police Department has issued an alert for a possible missing person, Brandon Sawyer, 21, from Canada

Update: Oxford Police Confirm Location of Previously Missing Individual

What’s happening in Oxford this weekend – Oct 12 – 15

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Will Ole Miss football have a winning season this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...